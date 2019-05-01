Battle Of Winterfell Gets Brightened And 'Game Of Thrones' Is Not The Same

Frustrated by the dimly lit Battle of Winterfell on Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones”?

You are not alone.

So, on Tuesday, late-night TV host Conan O’Brien provided a public service (of sorts) by asking his editors to brighten the nighttime scene.

The resulting (spoof) video was “kind of surprising,” O’Brien admitted.

Actually, it was rather Monty Python-esque ...

Check out the comedy clip here:

As for the actual “Thrones” battle, the show’s cinematographer Fabien Wagner has rejected criticism that it was too dark.