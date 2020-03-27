A Fluffy 'Game Of Thrones' Star Has Died

And now his watch has ended.

Odin, a Northern Inuit Dog famous for playing Bran Stark’s direwolf Summer on “Game of Thrones,” died Thursday after a battle with cancer.

“Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning,” the GoT Direwolves tour company wrote in a long Instagram post. “It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog.”

“To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face, please remember that moment,” the post said. “It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many people’s hearts.”

Owner William Muhall opened up about Odin’s fight with cancer earlier this month and posted a video to crowdfund for the dog’s medical treatment. Muhall was under a financial strain because the coronavirus outbreak had caused mass cancellations of direwolf tour company events, he explained in the video.

Muhall reportedly bought Odin and Thor, another Northerin Inuit who played Robb Stark’s Greywind, with his savings when he was 18. Just weeks later, both dogs had booked roles on “Game of Thrones.”

Muhall reflected on Odin’s accomplishments in a statement to HuffPost, saying “his legacy speaks for itself.”

Odin and Thor’s fame helped raise money and awareness for organizations such as Macmillan Cancer Support in the U.K. and northern breed dog charities, Muhall said. He estimated that Odin met around 500,000 people through tours and events over the years.

He also described Odin meeting “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin as a “full circle moment.”

“Odin was an extremely intelligent dog. Obviously, his training for ‘Game of Thrones’ took less time than usual showed that. He was patient, happy and enjoyed people and hikes up mountains or along beaches. Life with Odin was an adventure. He is loved dearly by our family and we are overwhelmed with sadness of his passing,” Muhall said. “From the beginning they were the dogs we always dreamed of and went to making other people’s dreams a reality. He touched the hearts of many people globally. One thing is for certain, our lives wouldn’t be the same without Odin and Thor.”

On a positive note, HuffPost learned in January that some other animals from the show, including the cat that played Ser Pounce, were still alive.

But for now, it’s goodbye to a sweet Summer child.