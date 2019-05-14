Kit Harington Cries In Poignant 'Game Of Thrones' Documentary Trailer

The final ever episode of “Game of Thrones” airs on Sunday.

But it won’t be completely over for fans of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, who will be treated to a lengthy behind-the-scenes look at the show in a two-hour documentary that airs May 26.

The trailer for “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” contains some poignant moments, including Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) crying during the ultimate table read.

Harington has repeatedly acknowledged being “really emotional” about the ending of the show he’s worked on for almost a decade. He even met his wife, actress Rose Leslie (Ygritte), on set.

“It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in, school, drama school, anything,” Harington said in 2017. “I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s gonna be a strange sort of year saying goodbye to everyone.”

Check out the trailer here: