“Game of Thrones” stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie are taking some time out in India, where they appear to have been victims of one cute crime.

Clarke wrote on Instagram Friday about being “robbed blind by monkeys” but confessed that “we hardly put up a fight.” She shared an image of monkeys stealing fruit from what appeared to be a hotel room.

Scroll through Clarke’s post to see the picture:

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, added that her and Leslie (aka Ygritte in the show) were “just two gals buzzed of our faces on India.”

The trip had allowed her to figure out “that all you’re ever looking for can be found within,” she said. “Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

She also showed love for Leslie (who is married to Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow) with the hashtag #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP "Game of Thrones" costars Rose Leslie, left, and Emilia Clarke, right, pictured in 2012 at Comic-Con in San Diego.

