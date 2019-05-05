Politics-Weary 'SNL' Cast Turns To 'Game Of Thrones' And 'Avengers' In Cold Open

The “Saturday Night Live” cast wanted to do a cold open about Attorney General William Barr, but he was a no-show at the House Judiciary Committee hearing. So they ditched that “depressing” turn of events to focus instead on another subject everyone is obsessing over: “Game of Thrones.”

The spoof took up a “Family Feud” battle between characters of the HBO series and “The Avengers.”

But first, Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey brought up everybody’s complaint about the third episode’s epic Battle of Winterfell. “I gotta be honest, I didn’t see the last episode,” said Thompson. “I watched it, but I couldn’t see it. You know it’s dark when you can’t even see the white people.”

Kate McKinnon played the recently knighted Brienne and Leslie Jones, who played Groot of the Avengers, said repeatedly: “Bitch, I’m Groot.” The game was saved for “GoT,” predictably, by Arya Stark, played by Melissa Villaseñor.