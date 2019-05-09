Maisie Williams Gets Own ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff In This Fan-Made Buddy Comedy

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

Arya Stark’s complicated friendship with Sandor “The Hound” Clegan is the focus of a new parody fan-made “Game of Thrones”-themed trailer.

Los Angeles-based filmmaker Lance Krall shared the short buddy comedy-style clip, set to Jim Croce’s “I Got A Name” to Vimeo on Wednesday.

“Please be HBO’s next spinoff,” the former writer for “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” tweeted at British actress Maisie Williams, who plays Stark in the epic fantasy drama.

Three real “Thrones” spinoffs are reportedly already in the works.