'Game Of Thrones' Fans Are Roaring About Dragon-Filled Final Season Trailer

If you’ve been listening to “The Rains of Castamere” and waiting for “Game of Thrones” to return for the first time since 2017, then you are far from alone.

A massive percentage of Twitter users spent the better part of Tuesday roaring about their excitement for the long-anticipated final season of the HBO show.

The eighth season’s trailer offered fans glimpses of characters like Cersei, Jon Snow, everyone’s favorite Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen and a whole lot of darkness (both literally and figuratively ― seriously, GoT creators, why the hell is this show so dark? Lighten it up a bit!)

While we wait until April 14 for the show’s official return, let’s take a look at what people have been saying about the trailer: