Spoilers below, obviously.

For most “Game Of Thrones” fans, “The Long Night” was much, much longer than they had bargained for. It was so long, in fact, that fans across the country couldn’t unwind and fall asleep afterward. Instead, brains raced with questions about how Arya got into the godswood in the first place to kill the Night King, who’s going to die next and what the heck this “big thing” is that Emilia Clarke keeps talking about.

So, to settle their emotionally drained minds, fans have started turning their attention from the Lord of Light to Lord Jones.

HuffPost Fans are turning to CBD products to wind down after stressful GoT episodes.

Photo Credits: @kristiedash﻿; @positivelyanxiousnic ﻿

Hardcore fans have become consumed by the need to replay episodes in their heads and contemplate theories as they toss and turn in bed after the credits wrap, leaving many to say “not today” to episode anxiety by reaching for CBD products to calm themselves. So much so that the folks at Lord Jones, which specializes in luxury CBD products, have begun to notice a spike in Instagram tags for their brand on Sunday nights.

“We are all huge GoT fans and were delighted when we saw a bumper crop of social media posts from our fans last Sunday showcasing their favorite Lord Jones products they used to get through the epic Battle for Winterfell,” Lord Jones founder Robert Rosenheck told HuffPost.

CBD can provide pain and anxiety relief when ingested, Rosenheck said. It can stabilize your mood and deliver a calm sense of well-being, so it’s no wonder fans are taking it after intense episodes. Major fans are emotionally invested in the final season of “Game Of Thrones,” and each new episode brings a dramatic rollercoaster of highs, lows and never-ending questions. It’s a cycle of episode anxiety that puts the “Sunday scaries” to shame, shame, shame.

CBD, aka cannabidiol, is the nonpsychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant, and folks today turn to CBD-infused lotions, oils, gummies, pills and other products to help with their stress and anxiety. Research also suggests CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, which explains why people with chronic pain, arthritis, sore muscles, period cramps and more use it.

razerbird via Getty Images

Still, because we’ve got a handful of episodes to go, we’ve rounded a few more CBD products that can help you with your “Game Of Thrones” episode anxiety — because no one ever claimed the throne on a bad night’s sleep. Browse through some of our favorite CBD products below, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Below, click through our favorite CBD products for stress, anxiety and pain relief:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.