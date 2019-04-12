Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” is coming ― and whether you’re thirsty for a cocktail or just thirsty for Jon Snow, chances are you’re already planning out your snack agenda for the big day.
The iconic series returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14, and if you’re anything like us you’ll also be spending the entire day leading up to it re-watching Season 7. You’re going to need some fuel to get through all the drama.
If you’re not prepared to craft a feast fit for the king in the North but are still committed to staying on theme, we’ve hunted and gathered up some of the less complicated snacks, desserts and of course cocktails for your viewing delight.
Cozy up with a white walker (of the drink variety, natch), nibble on some lemon cakes and make like the North ― remember to tune in to HBO at 9 p.m. ET.
White Walker Cocktail
White walkers? Terrifying. Vodka? Delicious. Get the White Walker recipe from Mom on the Side.
Easy Lemon Cakes
Sans-ational. Get the Easy Lemon Cakes recipe from The Gingered Whisk.
Pigeon Pie from King’s Landing
Get the Pigeon Pie from King’s Landing recipe at The Starving Chef.
Deviled Dragon Eggs
Easy enough to take a crack at. Get the Deviled Dragon Eggs recipe from The Foodies’ Kitchen.
Cersei’s Sangria
Get the Cersei’s Sangria recipe from The Starving Chef.
House Targaryen Dragon Eggs
Get the House Targaryen Dragon Eggs recipe from Morsels and Moonshine.
Theon Greyjoy’s Flayed Sausage
Pretty self-explanatory. Get the Theon Greyjoy’s Flayed Sausage recipe from The Starving Chef.