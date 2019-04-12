Food & Drink

'Game Of Thrones' Food And Drink To Get You Through The Premiere

Deviled dragon eggs FTW.

Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” is coming ― and whether you’re thirsty for a cocktail or just thirsty for Jon Snow, chances are you’re already planning out your snack agenda for the big day.

The iconic series returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14, and if you’re anything like us you’ll also be spending the entire day leading up to it re-watching Season 7. You’re going to need some fuel to get through all the drama.

If you’re not prepared to craft a feast fit for the king in the North but are still committed to staying on theme, we’ve hunted and gathered up some of the less complicated snacks, desserts and of course cocktails for your viewing delight.

Cozy up with a white walker (of the drink variety, natch), nibble on some lemon cakes and make like the North ― remember to tune in to HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

White Walker Cocktail

Much sweeter than the night king.
Much sweeter than the night king.

White walkers? Terrifying. Vodka? Delicious. Get the White Walker recipe from Mom on the Side.

Easy Lemon Cakes

Fit for a lady.&nbsp;
Fit for a lady. 

Sans-ational. Get the Easy Lemon Cakes recipe from The Gingered Whisk.

Pigeon Pie from King’s Landing

Pigeon and gruesome wedding scene not included.
Pigeon and gruesome wedding scene not included.

Get the Pigeon Pie from King’s Landing recipe at The Starving Chef.

Deviled Dragon Eggs

Easy enough to take a crack at. Get the Deviled Dragon Eggs recipe from The Foodies’ Kitchen.

Cersei’s Sangria

For those who like to drink as much as Cersei herself.&nbsp;
For those who like to drink as much as Cersei herself. 

Get the Cersei’s Sangria recipe from The Starving Chef.

House Targaryen Dragon Eggs

Why should savory eggs have all the fun?
Why should savory eggs have all the fun?

Get the House Targaryen Dragon Eggs recipe from Morsels and Moonshine.

Theon Greyjoy’s Flayed Sausage

Just try not to think about it as his "favorite toy."&nbsp;
Just try not to think about it as his "favorite toy." 

Pretty self-explanatory. Get the Theon Greyjoy’s Flayed Sausage recipe from The Starving Chef.

Game of ThronesRecipesFood and Cooking