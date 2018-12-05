Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
The Best 'Game of Thrones' Gifts 2019, Because The Final Season Is Coming

The holidays are coming.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/05/2018 02:05pm ET
Digital Spy

With the final season only a few months away, the love for “Game of Thrones” is stronger than ever. Fans are anxiously awaiting the fate of their favorite characters, predicting who will die in the season finale, and wondering who will sit at the iron throne. The show is set to return to HBO in April 2019.

Whether you’re a fan of the show yourself, or have no idea why everyone keeps saying that “winter is coming,” the “Game of Thrones” fans in your life is going to be pining for merchandise, gift sets, personalized gifts and more in preparation for the upcoming final season. It’s important to pick the right gift, because when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die — and the holidays are no exception.

Whether it’s an ugly sweater featuring their favorite character or a ”Game of Thrones” board game that actually lets you fight for the iron throne, there are so many gifts GoT fans will love.

You don’t have to travel across the seven kingdoms to find the perfect gift because we’ve rounded up 20 unique gifts for “Game of Thrones” fans you can shop right now:

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A whiskey set with their favorite houses.
Etsy
Whether they’re House Stark or align with the Lannisters, share a drink with friends using this Game of Thrones Whiskey Decanter Set.
2
A game that will have you chanting shame, shame, shame.
Amazon
You’ll need the help of the Three-Eyed Raven to play What Do You Meme? Game of Thrones Expansion Pack. Just be sure you first have the starter kit for What Do You Meme? here.
3
Whiskey for when you go beyond the wall.
Drizly
Any member of the Knight’s Watch would drink this Johnny Walker Limited Edition White Walker Whiskey .
4
A chance to sit on the iron throne.
Etsy
Stick this Metallic Iron Throne Toilet decal to any wall.
5
A feast worthy of the red wedding.
Amazon
Filled with easy-to-follow recipes, A Feast of Ice and Fire, is the medieval cookbook every GOT fan needs.
6
A holiday sweater any member of the Knight’s Watch would wear.
Etsy
Who wouldn’t love this Jon Snow ugly Christmas sweater?
7
A mug for the Tyrion Lannister in your life.
HBO Shop
Any GOT fan would appreciate this “I Drink and I Know Things” Mug.
8
A bottle opener from King’s Landing.
Amazon
This magnetic “Hand of the King” Style Bottle Opener sticks to your fridge.
9
A customized door mat, for the GoT household.
Etsy
Get this personalized Game of Thrones door mat to celebrate your own house.
10
The best whiskey in all of Westeros.
Drizly
Indulge them with this delicious Game of Thrones House Stark Winter's Frost Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskywith notes of honey, fig and fruitcake.
11
Candles for the Mother of Dragons.
Amazon
Only a true Khaleesi will appreciate these Game of Thrones Sculpted Dragon Egg Candles.
12
A shirt only a true High Garden badass can rock.
Etsy
Throw serious shade with this “Tell Cersei It Was Me” Olenna Tyrell Shirt.
13
This pencil holder to plan their next conquest.
Etsy
This Game of Thrones Desk Organizer looks just like the iron throne!
14
Drink the Dothraki way.
Etsy
These matching Game of Thrones Mugs are perfect for the Khal or Khaleesi in your life.
15
A reminder to set the table, because dinner is coming.
Etsy
What better way to prep dinner than with this Game of Thrones Cutting Board?
16
A fight for the iron throne.
Amazon
Enjoy hours of fun with this Game of Thrones board game for super fans.
17
Socks, because winter is coming.
Kohl’s
Give the gift of comfort with this Game of Thrones 12 Days of Socks gift set.
18
The book collection of a true “maester”.
Amazon
They don’t have to journey all the way to the citadel to read the Game of Thrones full paperback set.
19
A map of the seven kingdoms.
Wayfair
Decorate their castle with this Game of Thrones Map Canvas.
20
Another way to hold the door.
Etsy
How cool are these Hodor Door Stops?
