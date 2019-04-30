'Game Of Thrones' Stars Answer Fan Questions On The Least Helpful Hotline

Unsure about any aspect of “Game of Thrones?”

Then it’s probably best not to call Jimmy Kimmel’s spoof “Game of Phones” hotline, in which stars of HBO’s epic fantasy drama answer fans’ most burning questions about the show.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) each tackled viewers’ queries in their own unique ways.

And Williams’ response was more chilling than most...