HBO Unveils Sweeping New 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel, 'House Of The Dragon'

R.I.P. Daenerys Targaryen

The "Game of Thrones" series finale turned into the family reunion from hell when Queen Daenerys Targaryen, First of Her Name, Breaker of Chains, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/game-of-thrones-latte_n_5cd1a4f9e4b0e4d75738e5f7" target="_blank">Fan of Frappuccinos</a>, was killed by her nephew and lover, Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington).<br><br>As Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) once said, "If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention."<br><br>Through almost eight seasons of the show, fans had cheered for the dragon queen as she rose from an abused, scared child to a Khaleesi set on reclaiming the Iron Throne, the birth right that was taken from her. <br><br>That was prior to Season 8, Episode 5, however.<br><br>There was no coming back after Daenerys torched King's Landing in the penultimate episode, seemingly unnecessarily killing thousands upon thousands of innocent people after the city had sounded its surrender bells. After that, it was only a matter of time before the bell tolled for her.<br><br>Following the destruction of King's Landing, Daenerys talked about liberating the rest of the world, and Jon just couldn't be cool with it. He told her she would always be his queen before stabbing her in the throne room with a dagger.<br><br>In the game of thrones, all men must die. But Daenerys was not a man. She was the Mother of Dragons. R.I.P.

