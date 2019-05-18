'Game Of Thrones' Star Jacob Anderson Takes A Sword To The Do-Over Petition

Almost 1 million names had by Saturday morning been added to that controversial Change.org petition calling for a do-over of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

But Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm in HBO’s epic fantasy drama that ends on Sunday, has summed it with just one word ― “rude.”

“I think it’s rude,” the British actor said on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Strahan and Sara.”

“Obviously, the show feels to people like it belongs to them,” he explained. “That’s really good. I think it’s really important when people take something into their heart and it means something to them.”

But Anderson, whose rap star moniker is Raleigh Ritchie, continued:

“However, it doesn’t. I just mean that in the sense that I was there and the crew, in particular, on our show are like the hardest working people I’ve ever met and ever had the pleasure to work with and I think to trivialize their work in that way, I find it quite sad."

Check out the interview here:

The viral petition, launched by a user called Dylan D., calls for the final season’s shows to be remade “with competent writers.”

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (the series’ creators) have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” he wrote.

The criticism leveled at the show has included claims of lazy plot and character development.

The petition sparked a backlash online and, as HuffPost noted earlier this week, has attracted vastly more signatures than others demanding environmental, social and political change.