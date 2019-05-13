This Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Video Sums Up That 'Game of Thrones' Scene

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the New York "Game of Thrones" premiere on April 3, 2019.

If you aren’t caught up with “Game of Thrones” and don’t want to have your day ruined, leave this page. Spoilers are afoot.

“Game of Thrones” stars on Instagram are pretty good across the board, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes the cake this week.

The actor behind Jaime Lannister posted a video just before the fifth episode of the series aired on Sunday alongside the caption “LET THE GAME BEGIN. Enjoy episode 805 of #gameofthrones.”

In the near 30-second video, Coster-Waldau clears his throat and stares at the camera, looks away, then pauses dramatically while chewing his lip. All he says is, “Episode 5. Tonight.”

Considering it’s his character’s final episode after he dies in the arms of his sister and lover, Cersei, we’d say it’s a pretty fair summation of the whole ordeal.

The evocative silence in his video is particularly on-the-nose since Jaime had such a great arc on the show and then was killed by being crushed to death. With Cersei, who was literally evil.

Anyway, R.I.P. Jaime. Miss you already. As for Nikolaj, please never stop posting.