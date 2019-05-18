The struggle of watching “Game of Thrones” when young children are in the house is all too real.

So, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel has come up with a (spoof) solution.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host on Friday unveiled a (fake) device to allow adults and kids to enjoy what will likely be a violent and gory grand finale of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, which airs this Sunday, together.

Kimmel also tricked members of the public into commenting on the last ever “Thrones” episode, that (we repeat) hasn’t actually yet been broadcast.

But one person was wise to his “Lie Witness News” segment ruse.

Check out the clip above, and the “Lie Witness News” bit below.