“Game of Thrones” actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested for what Los Angeles police said was a sexually graphic conversation with a minor in another state. Gatt vehemently denied the charge.

In a bulletin posted Tuesday asking other potential victims to come forward, the LAPD Juvenile Division said it was informed that Gatt, 50, of Los Angeles, had “been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines” and searched his home on April 6. He was later arrested on a felony warrant alleging contact with a minor for sexual offense.

Joseph Gatt attends the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The London-born Gatt, who played Thenn Warg on “Game of Thrones” in three 2014 episodes (per IMDB) and appeared in the 2019 film “Dumbo,” called the allegations “absolutely horrifying and completely untrue.”