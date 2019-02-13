Cersei Lannister can now add slayer of (online) trolls to her lengthy title.

British actress Lena Headey channeled the ruthless character that she portrays in HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” to shut down an Instagram troll on Tuesday.

Headey wrote “go fuck your self” after the troll criticized her for not wearing makeup in a previous video she’d shared to the platform.

Headey shared the above screenshot of the malicious comment (posted on the video below) and also wrote: “I shall continue to not wear make up.”