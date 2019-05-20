‘Game Of Thrones’ Did Not Nail This WTF Detail In Daenerys’ Final Scene

This post is dark and full of “Game of Thrones” spoilers.

Another mistake is coming.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” was a whole lot like “Where’s Waldo” for overlooked details that make absolutely no sense in the world of the show.

There was the infamous coffee cup, a partially hidden water bottle, and now some astute fans are pointing out one detail in the leadup to Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) tragic death that took some viewers out of the fantasy of the series.

In a scene that mirrors a vision Dany had in the House of the Undying in Season 2, she walks through the ashes of the Red Keep toward the Iron Throne. In her vision, she reached for the throne and at the last moment pulls away before touching it.

Yet, in this scene from Sunday’s final episode, she actually grasps it.

It’s a triumphant moment for the character who worked so hard, and ultimately so ruthlessly, to achieve it.

But that instant also reveals something very odd — Dany’s professionally filed manicure. Considering girlfriend just destroyed an entire city riding on that back of a dragon, one would figure there’d be at least one chip on her French tips.

That closeup of Daenerys’ immaculate French tip manicure! Is that what her nails look like after burning down a whole city? #GameofThrones — West of Westeros (@yosoymichael) May 20, 2019

Where in the 7 kingdoms did Daenerys get that French manicure? 💅 — Gabriella Medvick (@GabiMedvick) May 20, 2019

People are pissed about the coffee cup but not about the fact that Daenerys Targaryen can destroy an entire city while still maintaining a perfect manicure and not a single hair out of place? Also, where is that damn salon and how did it survive? #gameofthrones — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) May 20, 2019

when did daenerys have time to get a manicure tho pic.twitter.com/WbRBgSefEw — monika 🌙 (@monikagobaira) May 20, 2019

Real talk: who the fuck is giving Daenerys a manicure if everyone in Kings Landing is dead?#GameOfThronesFinale — Trzcuit (@trzcuit) May 20, 2019

So the one building Dany didn’t destroy was the nail salon I guess. Look at that perfect manicure — Meg (@meglesleyx) May 20, 2019

Who braided Daenerys’ hair and did her nails after Missandei died? #GameOfThrones — Amy C. Cavers (@cavemom11) May 20, 2019

#Daenerys even had time to get a manicure — 🌸Udani🌸 (@_chanceuse) May 20, 2019

It could be argued that Dany found a super capable member of the Unsullied who had prior experience in a nail salon and decided to engage in some self-care sometime between naming Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) Master of War and sentencing Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) to death. But it seems highly unlikely — even more so than having the nails of a hand model after committing mass genocide.