'Game Of Thrones' Just Broke This Epic Record With Its Latest Episode

“The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them,” Williams told the publication.

“It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool.”

Williams later realized that her character’s arc had been intentional to lead up to that scene of her taking on the Night King so she was pleased she was the one who got to deliver the jab to end the Great War.