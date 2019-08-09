“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss [series’ creators] have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” it read. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The demand for a do-over was rejected by HBO programming president Casey Bloys at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, last month, however.

“The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show but it wasn’t something we seriously considered,” he said. “I can’t imagine another network would.”