Natalia Tena, the British actor who played Osha the wildling in “Game of Thrones,” was not a fan of how HBO’s epic fantasy drama ended.
On the latest episode of Yahoo’s “White Wine Question Time” podcast, the 34-year-old said she’d enjoyed the show’s eighth and final season right up until Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) killed the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).
After that “I just didn’t understand it,” said Tena, whose character had died at the hands of Ramsay Bolton in the sixth season.
“The caliber of writing towards the end and the plots and everything that happens and how they wrapped it up compared to any other season, any other bit, it just feels like it’s been written by different people,” Tena noted. “It doesn’t make sense, for me.”
Tena also recalled ranting about the ending to her boyfriend.
“I was a few glasses of wine in when I watched it,” she recollected. “I’d binge-watched the whole thing, but I ended up just, my boyfriend had to leave the boat because I was ranting for an hour at him about how much I didn’t like it. And then I rang my friend to rant at him.”
“It’s done,” Tena added. “I don’t think I’d go as far as petition. I think they had to end it. I don’t understand why they made those choices.”
A viral Change.org petition calling for the final season to be remade “with competent writers” has garnered more than 1.7 million signatures.
“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss [series’ creators] have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” it read. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”
The demand for a do-over was rejected by HBO programming president Casey Bloys at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, last month, however.
“The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show but it wasn’t something we seriously considered,” he said. “I can’t imagine another network would.”