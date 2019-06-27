'Game Of Thrones' Stars Cringe So Hard At Old Footage Of Themselves

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in April.

Embarrassment is coming!

The stars of “Game of Thrones” couldn’t contain their discomfort while watching themselves in old interview clips, according to a preview of a cast reunion show HBO shared online Wednesday.

“Fuck off,” Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) yells in the video after seeing a years-old video of himself. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) buries her head in her hands, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) gasps and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) laughs at seeing the old footage.

Check out the clip here:

Conan O’Brien hosted the reunion show, which will appear on the “Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection” Blu-ray box set that is being released in December.