Viral Petition To Remake ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sparks Daenerys Targaryen-Level Fury

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.
Some disgruntled “Game of Thrones” fans are demanding a do-over of the eighth and final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama with a controversial Change.org petition.
The petition calling for Season 8 shows to be remade “with competent writers” had garnered more than 315,000 signatures by early Thursday.
The rewrite plea had more support than a petition asking Target to “stop filling the world with plastic bags,” another that wants to “Stop Terrorist Violence Spreading on Facebook” and one requesting the release of the full version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.
Priorities, huh?
“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (the series’ creators) have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” wrote Dylan D., who launched the petition.
“This series deserves a final season that makes sense,” he added. “Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”
The concluding season of “Thrones” has attracted criticism from some viewers for the dimly lit Battle of Winterfell scenes, that errant coffee cup, and what some have claimed is lazy plot and character development ― including Daenerys Targaryen’s apparent turn toward the Mad Queen on Sunday’s penultimate episode.
It’s almost inconceivable that HBO bosses would consider remaking the big-budget blockbuster TV series, and many folks on Twitter are expressing annoyance with the petition’s popularity.