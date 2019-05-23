Most 'Game Of Thrones' Fans In This Poll Actually Liked Its Finale Despite Backlash

According to a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday, 63% of respondents who said they were fans of the series, and who watched at least some of the finale on the night it aired, revealed they liked the last episode to some degree. Twenty-six percent of those people “liked it a lot.”

The new poll comes amid ongoing debate on social media over whether the finale of the HBO series lived up to expectations. Many fans of the Emmy-winning show took to Twitter to criticize Season 8 of the series and the finale, which aired on Sunday, May 19. Even prior to the finale, over 1 million people signed a Change.org petition calling for the final season to be remade.

But the recent Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll suggests that all love is not lost in the land of Westeros.

The poll surveyed 2,201 adults, in which 495 of those people said they were fans of the show. Of the group of fans, 314 said they at least watched some of the finale on May 19, with the majority of fans responding that they “watched all of it” that night.

For those fans who watched some or all of final episode the night it aired, 37% said they “liked it some.” Twenty-four percent said they “didnt really like it” and 10% said they “didn’t like it at all.”

When asked whether they were satisfied with the series finale, the responses were pretty evenly split. Forty-nine percent of the respondents said they were satisfied, and 45% said they were not. But those responses clearly don’t represent feelings of disappointment – the majority of fans, 58%, described feeling disappointed with the finale nonetheless.

