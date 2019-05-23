'Game Of Thrones' Fans Are Shaken By Possible Major Spoiler In Season 1 Poster

WARNING: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below:
It wasn’t written in the stars, but possibly on a poster.
Some “Game of Thrones” fans believe the identity of who would eventually become the ruler of Westeros was actually revealed in a promotional image that previewed the very first season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama.
The picture, below, shows Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean) on the Iron Throne. To his right is a raven. Sunday’s last ever episode saw Bran Stark (aka the Three-Eyed Raven) take control of the six kingdoms:
The caption reads, “You win or you die.”
Bran ended up winning the “Game of Thrones.” Ned, of course, died.
Now, Bran didn’t actually follow his father in sitting on the actual Iron Throne after it was obliterated by Drogon the dragon in response to Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) killing of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
But that hasn’t stopped fans from debating the meaning of the bird’s appearance on the image, with many hoping it wasn’t just a coincidence.