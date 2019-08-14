'Game Of Thrones' Bosses Pulled Fake Script Prank On Alfie Allen That Backfired

“Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen has revealed how the creators of HBO’s epic fantasy drama once pranked him with a fake script that prematurely killed off his character Theon Greyjoy.﻿

But the joke ultimately ended up being on showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, because Allen simply took the spoof development in his stride.

“I kind of just took it on the chin and got on with it,” Allen explained on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Allen recalled how fellow cast members told Benioff and Weiss, some three weeks after he’d received the bogus script, that they should probably call him “because he might be tearing his hair out.”

“But I wasn’t, I was sunbathing,” said Allen, who also revealed how the pair played a similar stunt on Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow.

Check out the interview here: