'Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Teaser Unleashes Fiery Targaryen Backstory

Long before we ever heard the Starks uttering the words “Winter is coming,” there were the dragonlords of the House Targaryen, and they ruled all of Westeros.

“Game of Thrones” fans should prepare themselves, because “House of the Dragon,” a GOT prequel that follows the Targaryen clan’s legacy, is dropping in 2022 on HBO Max.

It’s been more than two years since the hit HBO show based on George R. R. Martin’s novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire” went off the air, and many people have been craving more of Martin’s universe to be put on screen.

The upcoming prequel, which is based on Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood,” is centered on the rise and fall of the Targaryen family. While “Game of Thrones” fixated heavily on Daenerys Targaryen, the prequel is set two centuries before we meet her.

The prequel stars actors Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and more; HBO’s casting information also divulges that we’ll meet other characters whose descendants longtime viewers of the franchise will recognize ― specifically the Lannisters. There will also ― obviously ― be plenty of dragons.

It’s not clear when in 2022 the streaming service will release the prequel, but we’ll be playing “The Rains of Castamere” on Spotify on repeat in the interim.