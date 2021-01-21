New Reported 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Could Bring Back Beloved Characters

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you... just keep playing until you have another massive hit.

HBO is reportedly working on another “Game of Thrones” prequel, and this time it’s one fans have been pining for, an adaptation of the “Tales of Dunk and Egg.”

According to Variety, the new series is in early development, though no talent is currently attached and both HBO and author George R.R. Martin didn’t comment.

The “Dunk and Egg” stories are a series of novellas published by Martin that are prequels to “A Song of Ice and Fire.” Set 90 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the novellas follow Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen, who would go on to become King Aegon V.

Given the timeline, some younger versions of “Game of Thrones” characters could return, including Egg’s brother Maester Aemon, the Three-Eyed Raven before he was part of a tree, and maybe even a young Tywin Lannister, who served as a cupbearer in King Aegon V’s court as a kid.

Variety noted just because the series is in development doesn’t mean it’ll actually become a show. After all, Naomi Watts’ “Game of Thrones” prequel, thought to basically be the White Walker origin story, got killed quicker than Harry Strickland. (Remember that dude from the final season of “Game of Thrones”? Yeah, me either. Point being, he died really quick.)

If the show does work out, it’d be the second “Game of Thrones” prequel along with “House of the Dragon,” which has been dropping a lot of casting info lately, as well as some dragon teases.

According to Entertainment Weekly, more potential prequel shows are being pitched, including one based on Robert’s Rebellion, the war that put Robert Baratheon on the Iron Throne. A series like that would obviously bring back many popular characters, including Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister.

Still, no word yet if the network will look into the backstory of another fan favorite, the bold, the stong, Sir Dunkin’ the tall coffee.