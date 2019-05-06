[SPOILERS] Twitter Users Out For Blood After Shocking 'Game Of Thrones' Deaths

“Game of Thrones” fans had to suffer through (spoilers!) more shocking deaths on Sunday night.
Euron Greyjoy killed the dragon Rhaegal and Cersei Lannister executed Missandei as Grey Worm and Daenerys watched.
Twitter users are already out for revenge, with many practically demanding blood and fire in next week’s episode:
Kill them all, Daenerys, kill them all#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3sX1e3gsVq— Sonia Celestino (@Soniacelestinov) May 6, 2019
I want Euron Greyjoy to experience the most brutal death ever for killing off Rhaegal #GameofThrones #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/ZwhXTy4BU7— Carla (칼라) (@choi_hyo_in) May 6, 2019
I’m not saying Missandei should have pulled a Harry Potter with Cersei but....she should have pulled a Harry Potter #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hANL4jIKPs— Rachel 💁🏻♀️ (@RaquelTheShell) May 6, 2019
I dont know what’s worse missandei’s death, rhaegal’s death, or the fact that nobody pet ghost:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bOdo35oLmN— Nessy (@NessyNicolee) May 6, 2019
Me going to bed tonight hoping that Greyworm & Daenerys absolutely destroys everyone next episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wVNEk5R5xU— Chloe 🐲🔥 (@ChloesJonesy) May 6, 2019
Rest in paradise, Missandei of Naath. May you find peace on a sandy shore and may your curls forever pop. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall #Missandei pic.twitter.com/4nLmCLAmiN— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) May 6, 2019
“the green one shall be Rhaegal, for my valiant brother who died on the green banks of the Trident” #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XHuzJg1wk0— osha (@oshawildling) May 6, 2019
God damn you Game Of Thrones,— Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) May 6, 2019
Rhaegal ‘s death affected me more than anyone we lost last week and Missandei tonight.
Cersei and Euron better get cooked by the Mad Queen. #GameofThrones #GoT
pic.twitter.com/3eTxd3l88h
#GameofThrones— -usman- (@kasabaus_) May 6, 2019
Mood after we lost rhaegal and missandei in one episode pic.twitter.com/gLrcYt6OyS
#GameOfThrones— Lord Gaspy of House Targaryen (@OnFireGaspy) May 6, 2019
Daenerys next week when she sees Cersei again pic.twitter.com/BX7mBMTkNd
Missandei could’ve just jumped from the wall and take Cersei with her!🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ RIP— Felix G (@iamfelixg) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LOwpo57smC
RIP #Rhaegal - RIP #Missandei #Cersei is a game changer. #GOT pic.twitter.com/mLCEIkEBKw— Atul Verma (@KAZURI008) May 6, 2019
i do not care if she will turn into a Mad queen, she lost everything anyway! revenge them daenerys!!#GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/XaQtOCyhsu— Stephan (@heyitstephan) May 6, 2019
I want Missandei back😭😭— L*v (@nothinmatters13) May 6, 2019
I HATE THIS SHOW#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3ltjV6UI86
MISSANDEI DOESN'T DESERVE THIS. #got— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) May 6, 2019
this is all I want to see as King’s Landing burns next week, for Missandei, for Jorah, for Rhaegal #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZVygOSW89A— 𝐉. | 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@livelovebread) May 6, 2019
Me crying knowing I’ll never see Missandei, Ghost, and Rhaegal again:— sarutobi (@michael_for_day) May 6, 2019
Vs
Me watching Dany burn the city alive: pic.twitter.com/8tHaTLdmF9
RIP —Rhaegal. Can’t see anymore the dragons die. Wish Drogon will be safe till the end and burn Euron #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ij0DF602ez— vamshi (@biruvamshi) May 6, 2019
You deserve an Emmy just for the last 10 minutes #cersei. pic.twitter.com/TVjVlbumPk— dhanush (@dhanush_ramuk) May 6, 2019
Most iconic duo ever. Justice is needed, Cersei’s head is demanded. pic.twitter.com/6e1FeWYdQO— Maveßß (@bishanti_comics) May 6, 2019
I HATE CERSEI pic.twitter.com/H2piLivHeL— Dame Dan (@Daniel116_) May 6, 2019
Missandei's story is what happens when the writers can not imagine a world where Black characters are fully developed so...not surprised— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) May 6, 2019
"Rhaegal fought valiantly, Rhaegal fought nobly. And Rhaegal died" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qJDc0dFt5b— William Galvez 🇵🇪 (@willG_V) May 6, 2019
#GameOfThrones #GOTS8E4 Dany:— P.J. (@petrinajc) May 6, 2019
She lost Jorah.
She lost the Dothraki.
She lost Rhaegal.
She lost Missandei.
She lost her claim to the throne.
She's losing Jon.
She lost Khal.
she lost first baby.
She lost Viserion.
Don’t tell me she has no reason to lose her shit! pic.twitter.com/NO6oVhLX6a
RIP Rhaegal, a true legend #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AxKQmeu84b— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) May 6, 2019
Missandei of Naath, trusted advisor + friend of Queen Daenerys Targaryen & Grey Worm’s boo. We’ll never forget you. #GOT pic.twitter.com/G3qhttO7y2— cameron blake (@camxgaga) May 6, 2019
Everyone tonight after watching Missandei be executed in front of Grey Worm, rhaegal shot down, Varys conspire against Dany, Jon send Ghost away without saying goodbye, Jamie leave Brienne for Cersei, and Dany lose almost everything she has: pic.twitter.com/kTMeFeGRei— FABBYULOUS (@Fabbyulous23) May 6, 2019
She deserved better 😭— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 6, 2019
RIP #Missandei #GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kC9JZ5xwHB
Me for the remainder of the week whenever I'm mid-conversation with someone and Missandei+Rhaegal enter my mind#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xXPIcKorgt— Sarah O. (@SeSf3O) May 6, 2019