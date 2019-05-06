[SPOILERS] Twitter Users Out For Blood After Shocking 'Game Of Thrones' Deaths

#GameOfThrones #GOTS8E4 Dany:

She lost Jorah.

She lost the Dothraki.

She lost Rhaegal.

She lost Missandei.

She lost her claim to the throne.

She's losing Jon.

She lost Khal.

she lost first baby.

She lost Viserion.



Don’t tell me she has no reason to lose her shit! pic.twitter.com/NO6oVhLX6a