[SPOILERS] Twitter Users Out For Blood After Shocking 'Game Of Thrones' Deaths

Fans want revenge after the latest bloodbath on the HBO show.

Game of Thrones” fans had to suffer through (spoilers!) more shocking deaths on Sunday night. 

Euron Greyjoy killed the dragon Rhaegal and Cersei Lannister executed Missandei as Grey Worm and Daenerys watched. 

Twitter users are already out for revenge, with many practically demanding blood and fire in next week’s episode: 

