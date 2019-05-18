As the series finale of “Game of Thrones” approaches, “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. generously provided a quick recap for those who may be unfamiliar with the show ― or for fans who need an entertaining refresher.

In a video published Saturday on Twitter, Wood begins recounting all eight seasons of the series, which airs its final episode on Sunday, by saying, “So ‘Game of Thrones’ is basically a show about how you can’t trust nobody with blonde hair.”

The comedian then provides an extremely condensed version of the events that take place in the popular HBO show from Season 1 to Season 8 ― all within the span of about five minutes.

Wood’s recap not only contains some serious spoilers, it also poses questions that many “Game of Thrones” fans have considered over the years, such as: “How you gonna kill somebody when their picture is on the poster?”

“The Night’s Watch is basically the TSA of Westeros.”@roywoodjr recaps every season of #GameOfThrones before the series finale. pic.twitter.com/zMWFdOXid3 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 18, 2019

Although the show’s penultimate episode, which aired last week, has sparked criticism on social media, the final season of the Emmy-winning series has broken HBO ratings records nonetheless.

According to the network, the eighth season of “Game of Thrones” has averaged 43 million viewers per episode, an increase in viewership of 10 million from Season 7, Reuters reported.