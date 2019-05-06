'Game Of Thrones' Won't Stop Hinting At That Dark Daenerys Theory

In Season 8, Episode 3, Khaleesi lost Jorah and a lot of her Dothraki and Unsullied forces to the army of the dead. Even before she lost Missandei and Rhaegal, Episode 4 basically foreshadowed that the “Mad Queen” is on her way, and King’s Landing (along with all the citizens inside) is about to burn.

First off, everyone’s kind of hanging out with Jon after the Battle of Winterfell, leaving Dany alone like she’s the new kid at her high school cafeteria. (Seriously, can someone please just pay attention to the dragon queen? Jon did nothing in the battle. He did not yell, “Go.” He did not collect $200.) Unsurprisingly, she’s not happy.

Dany forbids Jon from telling anyone about his parentage, thinking the North would rally around him instead of her. (Spoiler alert: He does anyway.) Daenerys then goes around saying lines about Cersei such as, “We will rip her out root and stem,” causing Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to remind her, “The objective here is to remove Cersei without destroying King’s Landing.”

Dany doesn’t give a shiz.

The hints continued, and they were about as subtle as an undead giant banging down Winterfell’s gate.

Sansa realizes Tyrion is fearful of Dany, causing him to retort: “Every good ruler needs to inspire a bit of fear.” And after hearing about Jon’s true parentage from Tyrion, Varys (Conleth Hill) questions Dany’s “state of mind.” He later tells Tyrion that Jon could be a “solution” if Dany is about to go all Mad Queen and destroy innocent lives.

Tyrion does his best to defend Dany as much as he can, but by the end of the episode, it seems he’s about to blurt out, “I get it, everybody. Chill.”

The Episode 5 preview also seems to add more evidence to the theory, showing Tyrion looking concerned as heck while at Dragonstone.