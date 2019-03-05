The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Is Here, And Our Watch Begins

Winter is here, and so is the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 trailer.
Since late last year, HBO gifted fans with multiple teasers that didn’t feature new footage and a number of Season 8 photos and posters that revealed as little as possible. Now, finally, the old gods and the new have answered our prayers. The final season trailer has arrived, and our watch begins.
When Season 7 ended almost two years ago, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was riding north, a pregnant Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) was deceiving everyone in King’s Landing, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were getting intimate on their journey to Winterfell and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) was looking very worried on a boat.
The new trailer finally confirms Beric (Richard Dormer) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) survived after the Night King broke through the Wall, but things aren’t looking good for the rest of the living residents of Westeros as the White Walkers arrive at Winterfell. Other shots include Cersei and Qyburn (Anton Lesser) conspiring, Jon and Dany chilling with her dragons, our boy Gendry (Joe Dempsie) returning and Arya (Maisie Williams) apparently running for her life.
Like winter, more analysis is coming. This story is developing ...