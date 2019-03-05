The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Is Here, And Our Watch Begins

Winter is here, and so is the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 trailer.

Since late last year, HBO gifted fans with multiple teasers that didn’t feature new footage and a number of Season 8 photos and posters that revealed as little as possible. Now, finally, the old gods and the new have answered our prayers. The final season trailer has arrived, and our watch begins.

The new trailer finally confirms Beric (Richard Dormer) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) survived after the Night King broke through the Wall, but things aren’t looking good for the rest of the living residents of Westeros as the White Walkers arrive at Winterfell. Other shots include Cersei and Qyburn (Anton Lesser) conspiring, Jon and Dany chilling with her dragons, our boy Gendry (Joe Dempsie) returning and Arya (Maisie Williams) apparently running for her life.