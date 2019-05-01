These 'Game Of Thrones' Survivors Share A Suspicious Connection

Sure, Hempstead Wright has already explained that his stare is so creepy because the actor tends to squint without his glasses. But if his gazes didn’t mean anything, there wouldn’t be so much screen time devoted to them.

Following Episode 2, HuffPost got on the phone with “Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman, who talked a bit about Tyrion and Bran’s mysterious conversation. He told us, “Tyrion does have a connection with Bran.”

“He’s a student of history and I think him wanting to talk to Bran is about him trying to understand ― understand the breadth of everything that’s happened to all of these people. Obviously, Bran’s had a very unique experience. I think it’s just about him [Tyrion] wanting to know more. A mind needs a whetstone. I think that’s what that’s about,” Cogman said.

But what if it’s not all about what Tyrion wants to know; rather, it’s what Bran wants him to know? Thus far, Bran’s been acting like a puppetmaster, pulling the strings that serve his own purposes: He gave Arya (Maisie Williams) the Night-King-killing dagger; he refrained from telling everyone Jaime pushed him out the window; he let Theon guard him in the godswood, likely knowing it would be his end. His actions may seem noble when an icy version of Darth Maul with beautifully crafted fingernails is staring you in the face, but what about now that the army of the dead is supposedly no longer a threat?