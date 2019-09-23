Soak Up The Last ‘Game of Thrones’ Group Selfie We’ll Probably See For A While

Tears are coming.

On Sunday, the cast of HBO’s smash hit “Game of Thrones” reunited at the 2019 Emmy Awards and gave fans something truly epic.

Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) posted a cast selfie to his Instagram Stories that includes himself, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Carice van Houten (Melisandre) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) backstage at the awards ceremony.

The image of pure unbridled joy rivals Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscars selfie that included herself with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Being that “Game of Thrones” ended it’s almost decade-long run in May, this may be one of the last selfies with so many actors from the cast that we’ll get to see for quite a while.

But we suppose this snap of the recipients of 2019’s Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, will have to suffice. Because for now, it seems that their watch has truly ended.