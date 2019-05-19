'Game Of Thrones' Stars Bring All The Feels In Emotional Series Finale Posts

As the world waited to see what the series finale of “Game of Thrones” would yield for fans, many stars of the hit show shared their feelings about everything coming to an end on social media.

Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, John Bradley, and Raleigh Ritchie all posted emotional goodbyes to the show that they’ve each been a major part of for years.

Daenerys Targaryen’s Clarke thanked fans for their “steady gaze” and said that the show “has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being.”

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice,” she wrote on a series of photos taken on the show’s set.

Brienne of Tarth’s Christie took a more comical route with a snapshot of herself and Jon Snow’s Kit Harington with a quirky caption to match her bewildered face in the image.

Sansa Stark’s Turner thanked her character for teaching her “resilience, bravery and what true strength really is” as well as kindness, patience, and how to “lead with love.”

“I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” she wrote on Instagram.

Samwell Tarly’s John Bradley told fans that his journey with “Game of Thrones” began all the way at “10am on Monday 19th of July 2010″ and that he remembers this because he found the rehearsal schedule from season 1, week 1.

Bradley posted a photo of himself holding the schedule and wrote: “Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world.”

In yet another tribute to both his character and time on the show, Grey Worm’s Raleigh Ritchie aka Jacob Anderson shared images from his first day on set and his last.

On both Instagram and Twitter, Ritchie called the show “the craziest school trip ever” and a “6 year Adventure Weekend.”

In addition to calling out his castmates by name, thanking the fans and thanking the crew, Ritchie wrote of his character: “Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud.”

Will anyone else be sobbing until June? Okay, great. Glad to know it’s not just us.