Sophie Turner's First Post-'Game Of Thrones' TV Role Is A Real Thriller

The British actor will appear alongside “Straight Outta Compton” star Corey Hawkins in new streaming service Quibi’s upcoming thriller “Survive.”

Turner (as Jane) and Hawkins (as Paul) are the only survivors of an airplane crash in snow-covered mountains in the series, which is based on Alex Morel’s novel of the same name.

In a statement, Turner said she “couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane.” The character, according to BuzzFeed, had been “contemplating suicide” ahead of the downed flight.

Jane is “a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage,” said Turner, who appeared in the “X Men” movie “Dark Phoenix” following the controversial conclusion of HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Thrones” earlier this year.

“I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need,” she added.

There’s currently no release date slated for the series.

Turner is not the only “Thrones” star to move on with new projects after a decade mainly dedicated to Westeros. Emilia Clarke (aka Daenerys Targaryen) stars in upcoming holiday movie “Last Christmas.” Check out the trailer here:

Turner’s onscreen sister Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), meanwhile, will appear in brand new TV comedy series “Two Weeks to Live” which is slated for a 2020 release and is described as a “comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.