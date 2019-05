Eagle-eyed “Game of Thrones” fans noticed something very wrong in Sunday night’s episode, and it had nothing to do with death and betrayal.

It was something that resembled a coffee cup. More specifically, a Starbucks cup.

Looks like the company’s ubiquitous shops have even gained a foothold in Westeros.

While errors have certainly happened on the show before, fans were left wondering just how in the heck one of the most expensive shows in TV history managed to make a mistake this big:

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91 — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019

whose cup is it pic.twitter.com/zw1v6VXQV4 — Moban (@McMathketball) May 6, 2019

This season alone #gameofthrones has:

1. used two different Dany wigs for the same scene

2. forgotten a starbucks cup on the table

3. referred to Gendry’s bastard surname as “Rivers” instead of “Waters” — sad salsa (@antisansa) May 6, 2019

They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/sjRZpqVq0I — 📸 (@Stark_Fan007) May 6, 2019

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: A Girl Knows No Death (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

Daenerys Targaryen mother of dragons, the unburnt, the breaker of chains, the drinker of Starbucks #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/MPS9YbLRm1 — Taz (@Prince_Taz) May 6, 2019

Winterfell really got the first Starbucks in history. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/abslRqwZKr — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 6, 2019

Is it Starbucks or I am just hallucinating? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LWFRN9z2Wy — Saba (@ssabasays) May 6, 2019

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Can someone from management explain why Dany has a Starbucks cup #GOT pic.twitter.com/RPPIARpgqT — Ajah (@ajahstarr) May 6, 2019

daenerys waiting at starbucks to get her venti iced caramel macchiato pic.twitter.com/HwbDoM6dmx — ً (@castieIs) May 6, 2019

Someone really left a Starbucks coffee cup out...made it into@the final season of thrones. They’re really mailing this whole season in. pic.twitter.com/qwOwxV2Bkc — Danny LoPriore (@DannyLoPriore) May 6, 2019