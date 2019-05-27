“Game of Thrones” fans were given one last hurrah in the form of a behind-the-scenes documentary that offered an inside look at the actors reading the series finale script for the first time.

Directed by Jeanie Finlay, “The Last Watch” zeroes in on the colossal team behind the HBO series and how exactly the show got made. The documentary includes moments fans wouldn’t get to experience otherwise including a day in the life of an extra, Andy McClay, who was with the show for five years, and the backstory of the stuntman who portrayed the Night King.

If you haven’t watched the final season of “Game of Thrones,” proceed with caution: spoilers ahead.

But perhaps one of the bigger attractions in the nearly two-hour film was a look at the cast getting together for table reads of the final season. It’s a fun trip to see Cersei Lannister’s Lena Headey in a tank top, tattooed arms and eyeglasses sitting beside a short-haired Khalessi played by Emilia Clarke.

Clarke specifically was a highlight in the doc because of her reaction, alongside Kit Harington, to her character’s death.

Harington, who played Jon Snow, the person who stabs Clarke’s Daenerys, hadn’t read the scripts before the table read ― despite the cast being given their copies a few days before. As such, when the moment arises for Jon Snow to stab the Mother of Dragons, Harington’s face of shock and sadness is totally genuine.

You can watch the range of emotions on his face in real time:

Kit Harington’s reaction to learning Jon kills Daenerys #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/NeF3isGMsT — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) May 27, 2019

It’s particularly cute when you see Clarke’s awkward smile and nod in response to Harington’s reaction.

Harington even appears to break into tears at the end of the reading so, fair warning, you might too.