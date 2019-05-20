'Game Of Thrones' Is Over, Tweets Live On: The Best Reactions To The Series Finale

If you’re here, we’re assuming you’ve watched all of “Game of Thrones” ― including the series finale. So, if you haven’t, please leave to avoid spoilers!
Well, winter came and went. The last of the heads to be cut off have rolled and the Iron Throne is a pile of hot lava. “Game of Thrones” is over and, after eight years of blood, sweat and tears, fans are rife with emotions.
While some were shook by what happened to certain characters (Dany was stabbed by Jon! Bran is King! Tyrion survived!), others were just happy Jon got to be reunited with Ghost the dire wolf.
At any rate, you’re here for some quality tweets so that’s what we’ll give you. Here are some of the best reactions to the series finale:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.