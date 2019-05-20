'Game Of Thrones' Is Over, Tweets Live On: The Best Reactions To The Series Finale

If you’re here, we’re assuming you’ve watched all of “Game of Thrones” ― including the series finale. So, if you haven’t, please leave to avoid spoilers!

Well, winter came and went. The last of the heads to be cut off have rolled and the Iron Throne is a pile of hot lava. “Game of Thrones” is over and, after eight years of blood, sweat and tears, fans are rife with emotions.

While some were shook by what happened to certain characters (Dany was stabbed by Jon! Bran is King! Tyrion survived!), others were just happy Jon got to be reunited with Ghost the dire wolf.

At any rate, you’re here for some quality tweets so that’s what we’ll give you. Here are some of the best reactions to the series finale:

how I sleep knowing that everyone around me is gonna waste their time for the next 8 years fighting for my throne #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lZY4WFi4cb — maria ✌🏼 (@itsmariayoo) May 20, 2019

“Jaime Lannister really took my virginity and dipped. Men ain’t shit.” #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/4LE2awu7nO — V (@lilberm) May 20, 2019

best part of season 8 was the cinematography #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/43OBR0ytYi — LIV (@livmasss) May 20, 2019

This sums up the last episode of GOT 😂😭😂😭😂😂 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/vSmiHFrxmc — PARC6IX (@parc6ix) May 20, 2019

Nobody noticed that Jon Snow and Aemon Targaryen have similar stories?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/b0KztGkv9Z — Mateo Chiriboga (@tewntlistla) May 20, 2019

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this shot though #TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rkZD4DsI8s — em (@emmapinckneyy) May 20, 2019

All these strong women and the winner is a white dude who isn't even fully in touch with reality all the time. Checks out. #Got #DemThrones — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 20, 2019

Edmure "sat in the Frey dungeon for like five season" Tully thinking his ass deserved to rule Westeros and Sansa telling him to sit the hell back down was the best part of that #GameofThrones episode — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) May 20, 2019

At least Drogon and Ghost didn’t die I guess #gameofthrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/ID7XvyOA7z — Annie of House Targaryen ♈️ (@rickihazel) May 20, 2019

THEY REALLY SHOWED SANSA STARK'S WHOLE CORONATION, IMAGINE THINKING I WILL EVER SHUT UP EVER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/1tpSl2D8UT — kinsey (@sansascstark) May 20, 2019

Grey Worm: Jon Snow stabbed queen Daenerys in the heart

Sansa:

pic.twitter.com/TjNdhTyQ14#DemThrones #GameOfThrones — Hunter Parrott (@hunter_parrott) May 20, 2019

If you didn’t feel bad about naming your kid Khaleesi already (and let’s face it, you should have felt bad since the second you named her that) you definitely do now. #GameOfThrones — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 20, 2019

Bran on his way to King's Landing knowing that he is going to become king.#TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/K5qXTZqYRo — Sanesha (@Sanesha17) May 20, 2019

Tyrion’s “half of Westeros hates me because I followed Daenerys, and the other hates me because I betrayed her” speech sounded real familiar #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lUtpE2E9rv — Hey U There (@LittleFISHal) May 20, 2019