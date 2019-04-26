A Waxwork Of Daenerys Targaryen From ’Game Of Thrones’ Is Freaking Fans Out

Don’t stand too close to your dragons, waxwork of Daenerys Targaryen!

Or, on second thought ...

Dublin’s National Wax Museum Plus this week unveiled its new wax figure of Emilia Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” character and, well, it’s left folks with all kinds of feelings.

Admittedly, mainly mocking ones.

The wax version of the fictional Mother of Dragons takes her place in the museum alongside the wax interpretation of President Donald Trump, whose hair visitors reportedly keep messing with:

Social media users inevitably had a field day with the new “Thrones”-themed waxwork, which was introduced to mark the eighth and final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama that’s currently being broadcast.

I'm still waiting on @JKCorden to come out and say he was behind the Daenerys wax works in Dublin. It looks more like David Beckham than @emiliaclarke — Ray Keogh (@raykeoghmedia) April 25, 2019

Be safer making candles out of that one. It’s like if Cersei and Daenerys had a baby boy. — Junior Johnson (@JuniorJohnson) April 25, 2019

The Hound called. He wants his wax figure back. — Andrew Field (@AndrewFieldCork) April 25, 2019

I am absolutely screaming SCREAMING SCREAMING at the Daenerys Targaryen waxwork in the Dublin Waxworks Museums pic.twitter.com/5eWKACE9v0 — Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 24, 2019

Legolas is double jobbing.. — Eoin Dineen (@Eoin_Dineen) April 24, 2019

It's like they started with a Cersei and then realized they already have a Cersei. — Aditya Labhe (@adi_mera_naam) April 25, 2019

'Here's one we had in the basement, get that blond wig there.. twil be grand' — Ed Leamy (@EdLeamy) April 24, 2019

Real Housewives of Westeros👄 — Lisa HW💋 (@Lisa1Lisa2Lisa) April 25, 2019

Has to be Thranduil after someone got to him with a curling tongs surely. pic.twitter.com/spvRUKjo7Y — Deborah Malone (@DeborahCMalone) April 24, 2019

Guarantee they just went at the Legolas with a curling wand — Fullmetal Feminist (@redskyie) April 24, 2019

Seriously though, who did they recycle to get this figure out? I know the Dublin wax museum is a bit of a joke anyway but this takes the piss. @emiliaclarke Don't take it personal, we'll say the Dragon melted it a bit 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Zt6upN2v8r — Claire h13 (@autismgrowingup) April 24, 2019