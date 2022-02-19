Home & Living

Games Like Wordle So You Can Play Over And Over

If one puzzle a day isn't enough for you, check out these other online word games that are fun and free.

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

Versions of Wordle are available in all sorts of themes and languages, including Spanish.
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Versions of Wordle are available in all sorts of themes and languages, including Spanish.

If you can’t get enough of the online word-guessing puzzle game Wordle, you’ve surely felt frustrated that you can only play once per day. What are we all to do when the daily game is solved but our competitive juices are still flowing? Definitely not work!

But you can go play other games that are similar to Worldle — and you can play some of them as many times as you like.

The goal of Wordle is to figure out a five-letter word in six guesses (or, ideally, fewer). The game uses gray, yellow and green squares to tell you if the letters you’ve picked are in the final answer. Once you’ve figured it out, it’s easy to brag — ahem, share your results — on social media without revealing the final answer and spoiling someone else’s day. The New York Times bought Wordle last month, and the game shows no signs of declining in popularity.

However, there are plenty of other online games that are super similar to Wordle. Check out some of them below if you want to keep guessing all day.

hellowordl.net
Hello Wordl
Hello Wordl uses the same yellow and green feedback clues as Wordle, but there are two key differences: You can "give up" when stumped to find out the word, and you can play unlimited times per day.
Play Hello Wordl
Quordle
Quordle
In Quordle, players have to solve four word grids at once, with every guess revealing clues on every board. Two more features set this site apart: There's an "official" game you can only play once daily, plus a practice board you can play over and over.
Play Quordle
Absurdle
Absurdle
Absurdle says it's an "adversarial" version of Wordle. It doesn't just pick one single answer for you to guess, but actively tries to prolong the game by using your guesses to widen the field of possible answers as much as the pool of words allows. If you need a challenge, this is for you!
Play Absurdle
Lewdle
Lewdle
Check that potty mouth of yours with Lewdle, a Wordle-style game with guesses from the dirtiest nether regions of the dictionary. Its creators say more than 3 million people have played it in its first few weeks online. Filthy!
Play Lewdle
Word Master
Word Master
Play as much as you want with Word Master, a game that is basically Wordle with a different interface and free unlimited words.
Play Word Master
Lordle Of The Rings
Lordle Of The Rings
Stray but a little, and you will fail. This Wordle alternative uses five-letter words from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien, including proper nouns like character names and places. There's one Lordle of the Rings game per day, but you can play until you figure out the answer.
Play Lordle Of The Rings
Crosswordle
Crosswordle
Guess two related words that intersect with each other on Crosswordle, which also allows you to create your own personalized game to share with friends.
Play Crosswordle
Dordle
Dordle
Like Quordle, Dordle lets you guess more than one word while only inputting one word at a time. This one challenges you to go for two, and just once per day.
Play Dordle
Taylordle
Taylordle
As you might have guessed from the name, this Wordle-style puzzle asks users to guess one word each day that somehow relates to Taylor Swift.
Play Taylordle
Worldle
Worldle
Geography braggarts can get what's coming to them with the daily challenge on Worldle, which presents the shape of a country and lets you know with a percentage clue how physically close your guess is to the right answer. (We totally knew this was Suriname — we just wanted to show you how it works.)
Play Worldle
Wordle (Es)
Wordle In Spanish
Whether you're fluent or practicing, Wordle (Es) gives you all the fun of Wordle, but in Spanish. If offers just one puzzle per day, but if you're multilingual, you can also check out versions in languages including French, Portuguese, Hawaiian and German.
Play Wordle (Es)
A cult favorite game that's the right amount of inappropriate

15 Essentials For Your Next Game Night

Gamesvocabularywordle

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

8 Tips For Working Through A Hard, Sad Breakup

Relationships

Kanye West’s Behavior Is Triggering For Anyone Who’s Been Harassed By An Ex

Food & Drink

Bad News For Anyone Who Uses The ‘Sniff Test’

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make At National Parks

Wellness

Your Risk Of A Mental Health Disorder Increases After COVID

Shopping

These At-Home Fitness Products Are Perfect For When The Gym Is Just Too Far Away

Shopping

27 Beauty Products That'll Probably Make People Think You've Become A Beauty Influencer

Shopping

'Going-Out Masks' Are A Thing. Here Are 17 You Need Now.

Shopping

Jump On The Balaclava Bandwagon With This Year's Biggest NYFW Trend

Shopping

9 Travel Pet Carriers That Are Completely Airline-Complaint

Shopping

12 Tiny Umbrellas And Foldable Ponchos For When You're Caught In The Rain

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Parenting

A New Reason To Take Childhood Sleep Problems Seriously

Food & Drink

How To Order From A 'Secret Menu' Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Parenting

4 Benefits Of Kids' Sports (That Have Nothing To Do With The Sport Itself)

Shopping

5 Razors That Will Make You Say Goodbye To Cheap Plastic Ones Forever

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Style & Beauty

Does Dry Brushing Do Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks? Here's What Science Says.

Shopping

33 Products To Prove You Don't Have To Live In Chaos

Shopping

These VERY Enthusiastic Ice Scraper Reviews Speak For Themselves

Shopping

The Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales To Check Out Right Now

Shopping

No More Tears: These Are The Best Conditioners For Kids That Actually Detangle Hair

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Sales You Need To Know About

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say

Shopping

A Cheap And Easy Way To Up Your Dinner Party Game

Style & Beauty

TikTok's Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Shopping

11 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands You'll Want To Shop From Right Now

Relationships

8 Signs You're In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Style & Beauty

Wear A Protective Hairstyle? It Needs This Extra TLC In Cold Weather

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Wellness

Can I Go Back To 'Normal' After Having A Breakthrough COVID Infection?

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner