Entertainment
Music obituaryrapthree 6 mafia

Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member Of Three 6 Mafia, Dead At 43

Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, recorded her first song with the group when she was just 14.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Gangsta Boo performs with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Chris McKay via Getty Images

Lola Mitchell, a pioneering rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, died Sunday. She was 43.

Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, recorded her first song with Three 6 Mafia, “Cheefa Da Reefa,” when she was 14 and officially joined the group a year later in 1994. She went on to become an influential member of the Memphis rap scene, recording with up-and-coming artists and stars alike after she left Three 6 Mafia in the early 2000s.

She worked with iconic rappers including Lil Jon, T.I., Killer Mike and Gucci Mane and featured on a recent track by Latto that premiered just weeks ago.

“I would honestly say that I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint,” she told Billboard in December. “I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers. … I used to run away from it. I used to didn’t want to even give myself flowers because I’ve been so low-key and humble. It’s time to claim what’s mine.”

DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, posted a tribute to Mitchell on Instagram.

Her cause of death is unknown.

