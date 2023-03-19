ShoppingtargetGardeningoutdoors

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Cute watering cans, stylish pots and more.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Room Essentials <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6408e5bde4b0bd30c0211a9a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Findoor-outdoor-self-watering-planter-room-essentials%2F-%2FA-78429029" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="self-watering planter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6408e5bde4b0bd30c0211a9a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6408e5bde4b0bd30c0211a9a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Findoor-outdoor-self-watering-planter-room-essentials%2F-%2FA-78429029" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">self-watering planter</a>
Target
Room Essentials self-watering planter

Spring has sprung, and in addition to the warmer weather one of our favorite parts about this time of year is the beautiful blooms.

And whether you have a green thumb or are new to gardening, having the right tools on hand can make your job easier and your garden more beautiful.

Target is a great one-stop shop for everything from cute plant pots to cordless trimmers and edgers. Below, we’ve rounded up eight items from Target to help your garden flourish.

1
This weeding knife
Dig out weeds, plant bulbs, divide plants and more with this stainless steel weeding knife. The 7.25-inch blade is straight on one side and serrated on the other, which makes it well suited for a variety of tasks. The blade has helpful measurement markings to help ensure you’re planting seeds the same depth, and the wood handle offers a comfortable grip.
$50 at Target
2
This oscillating sprinkler
Ensure your budding blooms get all the water they need with this Aqua Joe oscillating sprinkler. It covers up to 4,500 square feet and you can customize which areas are watered by adjusting the range and width using sliding tabs and buttons.
$36 at Target
3
This metal watering can
For a more hands-on approach to watering your garden, this metal watering can is practical and cute. It holds up to two gallons of water, has a round handle at the top and side of easy carrying, and a long spout for precise watering.
$25 at Target
4
This self-watering pot
Even easier than using a sprinkler or watering can, this self-watering pot is a convenient way to keep your plants hydrated. It can be used both indoors or outdoors and comes in a variety of colors, from a soothing mint green to a bold terracotta to a classic white. This pot waters plants from the bottom so that your plants can drink up as needed.
$15 at Target
5
This raised vegetable garden bed
Keep your vegetable garden out of small critters’ reach with this raised garden bed. Made from cedar wood, this planter also has the benefit of making it easier on your back when you’re tending to your plants. It requires some assembly, but comes with all the hardware needed and a manual.
$101.99 at Target
6
This 2-in-1 grass trimmer and edger
For a crisp, clean look, this grass trimmer and edger gets the job done. The 2-in-1 tool is a great garage space saver, and the cordless design makes it easy to navigate around your yard without tripping over or being limited by the length of a cord. Switching between the trimming and edging functions requires just the push of a button.
$89.99 at Target
7
These textured ceramic pots
Give your garden a cohesive look with this set of four ceramic plant pots. Each one has a unique, hand-painted wave texture, with drainage holes at the bottom so that excess water can seep out. The neutral hue is sure to feel at home in any garden.
$84.99 at Target
8
This stylish stoneware planter
Make a bold statement with this modern stoneware planter. The hand-painted, neutral sand finish makes a lovely addition to a home garden, patio or living room.
$25 at Target
