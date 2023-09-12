If You Suck At Peeling Garlic, This $7 Silicone Tube Is A Game-Changer

“I love the ease of peeling a clove of garlic using this product. Normally, I consider peeling garlic to be so awful, I refuse to make dishes requiring a lot of it. This product makes it easy.” — Margaret tschida

“Works great. No more sticky pieces on my fingertips from trying to peel cloves with a knife.” — Laura H.

“Amazing product for garlic lover. Really takes the anxiety away from buying fresh garlic. Works similar to the ‘hack’ of shaking in a jar but easier. Really impressive with the simplicity and efficacy.” — RJ

“It does the job! Likes: This garlic peeler is impressive. It peels the crisp top layer easily and quickly. You can hear the sound of the top layer peel off—-satisfying experience. Highly recommended.” — Allegria8

“Amazing. Period. I wish I had found these garlic peelers 35 years ago. They work flawlessly. I can peel 15 cloves of garlic in one minute. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase.” — John J. Levak

“Excellent buy! We grow a patch of garlic, we use it in about every meal. This gadget WORKS!! So easy to peel those cloves, and we just can’t see why we didn’t order it years ago.” — Wendy Feal