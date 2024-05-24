“I purchased my Garmin on amazon because these are expensive and I needed to pay in installments. This garmin is amazing! Paying for the monthly subscription is not bad at all! Very affordable, you can pick different packages. It is heavy duty. I’ve dropped it plenty of times on accident and never broke. Using it is really simple. I can set up messages to send to family and also receive messages back from them. Get to stay safe out in the wild.” — Mireya Ambriz

“Most of us don’t have landline phones anymore and we rely (and are dependent) on the cell phone and/or cable networks for our daily communications. When the power to these systems goes down, our ability to communicate with others at any distance from us ends. This Garmin inReach Mini 2 provides a means to communicate with others via text that is not dependent on cell towers or cable lines. It is an alternative that uses satellites to provide the connectivity. I found the Garmin inReach Mini 2 very easy to set up. The annual (or monthly) fee for the satellite service is much, much lower than you would pay for satellite phone service. I purchased the Mini 2 (rather than the original Mini which is still being sold) because the Mini 2 uses a different and more user-friendly app, has longer battery life, a higher resolution screen and a number of other features. Highly recommend.” — Joe Pacific

“I love camping. I wish I could have done more of it in the past, but trying to get friends or family together for one is a P.I.A. I never solo camped because the places I like are National Forests that will normally have no cell reception so being alone and running into an emergency isn’t a great incentive to be adventurous.



The unit is easy to set up. Fairly easy top register and get an account. The subscription can be suspended at any time without penalty and reinstated when needed. Great for us fair season campers that will have these tucked away in our camping bins for the winter. Insurance is affordable. BUY THE RESCUE INSURANCE IN CASE YOU EVER NEED TO BE RESCUED. Battery lasts the entire weekend for me. I can send receive messages and leave breadcrumbs for my family to track. The list goes on and on, but most of all, I have peace of mind to get out on adventures by myself and get to camp more.” — Pon

“We bought this for our son who was going hiking in the national parks over the holidays. Many of the areas he hiked had zero cell phone service, but the location updates and the ability to make a call or send a distress signal by satellite put us all at ease, including my son. If you travel to remote areas where cell service is minimal, this could literally be a life saver, and the add-on service is very reasonable. Garmin made a great product with this, and it’s a affordable for all.” — Amazon Customer

“It’s working great in Central America and Canada. If you want to stay in touch with your family in other countries even though the internet, cellular data, and energy are out because of an emergency; this product is the best deal. No need to buy an expensive satellite phone with an expensive monthly fee to know if your family is OK and to ask for help. The battery lasts 14 days in saving mode and you can send messages from one inreach to another one or a text message or email. Peace of mind and great deal for an emergency.” — Guillermo Hasbun