Reviewers Say This Rugged GPS Watch Outperforms The Apple Watch — And It's On Sale

“So far I’m impressed by how rugged this watch is. It is not a touch screen, and I’m still learning how to navigate all the features, but it does allow you to upload a gpx file of your desired trail and that makes navigation on the mountain a great deal easier.” — Travis

“My husband loved this watch! He wanted an Apple Watch, but he does work in intense temperatures, and where he’s exposed to different elements. Being in the military, this watch is perfect since he barely has time to sleep somedays, much less charge his watch! He goes almost three weeks between charges, and never worked about cracking the screen. It still has the same functions he desired from the Apple Watch with added benefits.” — Jace

“I needed a fitness watch that would keep track of not only steps but also walking and running sessions. It does all of this and more. I haven’t even scratched the surface of what it can do. The Connect mobile app does a good job of capturing all activity and presenting it in a orderly manner. It’s pretty intuitive and not overdone, very well laid out and easy to navigate. The price point was not too bad either. So far I’m happy with it.” — kbb

“I bought this watch over a year ago. I work construction and am very very hard on wristwatches. This watch is worth every penny. It’s tough, durable, and the battery is amazing. In all reality you could go nearly a month between charges. I typically go 20+ days between charges. The face itself has no scratches, but after a year + of daily wear the bezel is showing some slight signs of wear and scratches, but none on the face itself. For the money, it’s perfect.” — Amazon customer

“I work in extreme environments and climates. From freezing to burning. My apple watch always stressed me out because it would die continually and fail to operate when I needed it to. This is a great watch.” — Doug