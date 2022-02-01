Garrett Soldano, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, faced widespread backlash after he argued against abortions for the survivors of sexual assault, contending they didn’t know if their unborn baby could become president.
Soldano, citing a friend whose mother was the victim of a gang-rape, claimed women who become pregnant from sexual assault were put “in this moment” by God and that the DNA of the fetus should be protected as he laid down his pro-life credentials to April Moss on her “Face The Facts” podcast.
“And so what we must start to focus on is not only to defend the DNA when it’s created, but, however, how about we start inspiring women in the culture to let them understand and know how heroic they are? And how unbelievable that they are?” he asked.
“That God put them in this moment and they don’t know that little baby inside them may be the next president, maybe the next person who changes humanity, may get us out of the situation in the future,” Soldano continued.
“We must always, always protect that DNA and allow it to have a voice,” he added in video shared on Twitter by Heartland Signal on Monday:
