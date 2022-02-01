Garrett Soldano, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, faced widespread backlash after he argued against abortions for the survivors of sexual assault, contending they didn’t know if their unborn baby could become president.

Soldano, citing a friend whose mother was the victim of a gang-rape, claimed women who become pregnant from sexual assault were put “in this moment” by God and that the DNA of the fetus should be protected as he laid down his pro-life credentials to April Moss on her “Face The Facts” podcast.

“And so what we must start to focus on is not only to defend the DNA when it’s created, but, however, how about we start inspiring women in the culture to let them understand and know how heroic they are? And how unbelievable that they are?” he asked.

“That God put them in this moment and they don’t know that little baby inside them may be the next president, maybe the next person who changes humanity, may get us out of the situation in the future,” Soldano continued.

“We must always, always protect that DNA and allow it to have a voice,” he added in video shared on Twitter by Heartland Signal on Monday:

Garrett Soldano, a GOP candidate for governor in Michigan, says we must inspire women who have been raped to understand how heroic they are in giving birth and see that "God put them in this moment."



They don't know "that baby inside them may be the next president." pic.twitter.com/uVVqX2G54S — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 31, 2022

Critics tore into Soldano’s assertion:

The state should not compel victims of sexual violence to endure further pain and suffering. THE STATE SHOULD NOT COMPOUND A RAPISTS IMPACT ON THE VICTIM. Let victims decide for themselves. https://t.co/JxAZVGfitD — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 1, 2022

This is disgusting🤬.

We should be inspiring women who’ve been raped to press charges & we should have a system that takes them seriously. We should have a world where men don’t think they’re entitled to women’s bodies. We should have a world where ppl respect #ReproRights. https://t.co/c7zMw067op — State Senator Erika Geiss (SD06) (@SenErikaGeiss) February 1, 2022

We are in the “PROTECT THE DNA OF RAPISTS” phase of misogyny. https://t.co/5ojzcEmbGy — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) February 1, 2022

can't help but note how it's never the woman with the possibility of becoming president in this narrative https://t.co/zFarjY0WPt — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) February 1, 2022

if "holy sh*t!" was a person ... https://t.co/x1km6RAmsa — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 1, 2022

Spoken like a true right wing man who has never been victimized. This is the kind of Byzantine thinking and absolute arrogance and dismissal of the importance of women as human beings--not inanimate vessels for men's use--that makes younger people run fast and far from religion. https://t.co/yhUEwaxWrc — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 1, 2022