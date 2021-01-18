Garth Brooks Says Inauguration Performance Isn’t About Politics

Country singer Garth Brooks has elected to join Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and the New Radicals on stage at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
However, he was quick to tell reporters that his participation isn’t meant to be interpreted as anything resembling an endorsement.
“This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” the country singer told reporters, according to ETOnline. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”
Brooks performed at Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, but bowed out of President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, citing a tour scheduling conflict, according to the Tennessean.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Inauguration Photos