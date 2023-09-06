Actor Gary Busey Accused In Video Of Hitting Woman's Car And Fleeing

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Actor Gary Busey is being investigated by law enforcement in Malibu, California, after allegedly striking another driver’s car last week and fleeing the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to People on Tuesday that it’s looking into an accident allegedly involving the “Big Wednesday” and “Point Break” star, after TMZ published a video of the aftermath.

Advertisement

In the clip, an unidentified woman is speeding down the road after a blue vehicle, driven by a man who appears to be Busey.

“Sir, you hit my car, I need your information,” the woman calls. But the man accelerates away.

The clip cuts to the woman confronting the man in a parking lot. “You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car,” she says, panning down to the man’s front bumper, which appears to be scratched.

“Progressive insurance,” the man says.

“I want the number, I want the information,” the woman replies.

“No, no. I’m private,” the man says. He pulls away with the Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” blaring.

“You rear-ended me!” the woman calls after him. “You can’t hit someone and then leave. Yo, that’s not OK. You hit my car. Sir! You don’t get to just leave hitting someone.”

Advertisement

The man then drives off.

According to TMZ, the woman is accusing Busey of ramming her back bumper. She filed a hit-and-run report and provided photos of the damage to her car.

Actor Gary Busey poses at the Comedy Chateau on May 12, 2021, in North Hollywood, California. Michael S. Schwartz via Getty Images

In 2015, Busey was accused of hitting a pedestrian while backing his car out of a space in a Malibu parking lot, according to the Los Angeles Times and KTLA. No charges were filed.

Busey made unwanted headlines last year when he was accused of groping women at a horror movie convention. He denied the charges.

HuffPost has reached out to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Busey’s representative for comment.

Advertisement