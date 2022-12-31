North Carolina State University sports radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended on Friday for a comment about “illegal aliens” made on the air during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

That event, in which the NC State Wolfpack lost to the Maryland Terrapins, was held in Charlotte. But during the game, Hahn gave the score of the Sun Bowl in El Paso: “Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

Hahn’s employer, Learfield Communications, told the Fayetteville Observer after the game that he would be taken off the air indefinitely.

NC State has not commented on the incident.

The school’s website notes that Hahn has been the radio voice of Wolfpack football and basketball since the 1990-91 season, part of a career that began in 1970.

The El Paso City Council last week extended an emergency declaration as the community faces a growing number of migrants sleeping in the streets, sometimes in freezing conditions, the El Paso Times reported.

Many are in the city legally as asylum-seekers, the newspaper said.

“The people crossing come from all parts of the world to escape economic devastation and extreme crime,” the city’s website states, adding that they try to provide “food and water, connectivity, transportation assistance, and temporary shelter if needed.”