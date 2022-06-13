Indiana Nightclub Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub early Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in Gary, southeast of Chicago, said they found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive. A 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside, police said. Both were declared dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition, police said.